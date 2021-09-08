N.C. Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways, in partnership with its Office of Civil Rights, is again inviting small, disadvantaged businesses to learn more about contracting opportunities with the department.
From 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Sept. 11, NCDOT staff will host a virtual event for NCDOT’s Highway Division 5, which includes Warren, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Person, Vance and Wake counties.
This is the second round of statewide outreach events the agency has hosted. In June, more than 160 people participated in the first round of events. During the events, NCDOT staff will be on hand to explain how to do business with the agency, upcoming work opportunities in the area and how to apply for transportation contracts.
NCDOT awards contracts in mowing, litter pickup, landscaping, snow and ice removal, traffic control, painting, striping, road construction and other areas.
For more information, visit www.ncdot.gov/highwaysdbe or check out the video at: https://youtu.be/fajlwy6HhdI.
In keeping with COVID-19 safety protocols, the NCDOT will host some of the DBE Outreach events virtually and some that are in larger venues will be held in-person. NCDOT will host the virtual events on Microsoft Teams.
To use Microsoft Teams:
- Click this link and then select Join Microsoft Teams Meeting
- You’ll see a web page with two choices. Select join the web meeting.
- Enter your name and choose your audio and video settings.
- When you're ready, hit Join now.
NCDOT requests disadvantaged business owners RSVP if they would like to attend virtually. To RSVP for the Division 5 event, contact Mickey Biedell at mbiedell@ncdot.govor 919-220-4600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.