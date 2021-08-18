The name of the new food store which will have a home in the former Just Save space in Warrenton’s Hall Spring Shopping Center now has a name: Mag’s Marketplace.
Establishing the name is among the latest steps taken by Korita Steverson, owner of Kosine, LLC, and her father, Robert Steverson, as they work toward bringing a new shopping option into the Hall Spring Shopping Center building which has been empty for three years.
In July, Kosine closed on the purchase of the grocery store space from Warrenton Town Village for $400,000 after Warrenton Towne Village, an LLC comprised of Stacy Woodhouse; Randall Robinson, owner of Pointe Realty Group; Greg Craft; and Chris Fister, owner of Henderson Fruit & Produce, closed on the purchase of the shopping center from Lowes Foods for $800,000.
At that time, the Steversons expressed the desire to open the store as soon as feasibly possible, with Robert suggesting that the opening could come in as early as eight months.
This week, Korita provided a closer look into what the store will look like, beginning with its name, Mag’s Marketplace. For Korita, the name reflects the inspiration she drew from her grandmother, Maggie Bullock.
“She was the person who taught all of our family to cook,” Korita said.
She recalled fond memories of visiting her grandmother in the summer months and learning to cook from her. Favorite foods would be discussed. In turn, the Steversons shared information about favorite foods with Bullock when she visited them.
“We talked about food a lot,” Korita said. “They were bonding times.”
She noted that many relatives on both sides of her family have been farmers and producers, whether in raising livestock or growing crops. Korita would like for Mag’s Marketplace to reflect the Warren County area’s connection to the land by working with area growers to offer their products.
“We are committed to supporting the local agricultural community,” she said.
In addition, Korita hopes to form partnerships with the makers of products such as canned goods to potentially offers their wares as well.
She envisions Mag’s Marketplace as having the atmosphere of an old-fashioned general store where everyone greets you as a friend. The store will offer meat, produce and some boxed goods while incorporating seasonal products that may be difficult to find.
Korita hopes that the marketplace will be able to provide special items and special order products, and eventually include a small, family-style restaurant where people can have dinner.
She recently conducted an initial community meeting to give an opportunity for invited guests to share input about proposed plans. Additional meetings will be held in the future.
More information about Mag’s Marketplace will be available on its website, which is expected to be launched in early September.
