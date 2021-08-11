Consultants updating Warrenton’s National Register Historic District could be in town as soon as this week as work continues to finalize the documentation of properties built since the early 1900s.
Heather Slane, an architectural historian with HMW Preservation, addressed Warrenton’s commissioners during their monthly meeting Monday night regarding the process, which began in 2018. She said one of the questions she gets asked most frequently is, How does this affect what I can do with my property.
Slane noted that the update is for the National Register only and not the local historic district, which requires approval from the town’s historic district commission for certain changes to historic properties.
The National Register is primarily a tool for documentation, she said, and one of the benefits is state and federal rehabilitation tax credits for residential and commercial properties, which Slane said encourages reinvestment.
Warrenton’s current National Register Historic District was completed in the 1970s. Slane said the update will account for changes and historic context since that listing, to include a complete inventory of properties since the 19-teens through 1970, property descriptions, and a list of buildings that have been demolished or substantially rehabilitated.
The current National District boundary will have proposed changes to remove vacant properties and to add 20th-century development based on 2018-19 field surveys completed by the state. The additional areas include Brehon, Graham and Fairview streets, and Hazelwood.
“We’ll drive all the streets to see if there’s anything obvious that’s changed since then,” Slane said.
Also, there will be focus on trying to find a way to connect the African-American area around Hayley and Franklin streets to the National Register Historic District.
“Especially in recent years it’s been really important to focus on African-American resources and trying to tell those stories along with the more dominant narrative,” Slane said.
No changes are being proposed to the local historic district boundaries.
Warrenton residents can help by letting the consultants know about changes that have occurred since 2018; suggesting longtime residents to interview regarding 20-century history; and suggesting other useful resources.
Follow-up field work to update the National Register may resume by the end of this week or the first week in September, and preparation of the updated inventory will be done by the end of the year. The additional historic context and report preparation will be done the first of next year, and a public meeting and review of the nomination will be held in mid-2022.
Other matters
In other matters, the town board:
- Heard from citizen Yvette Roberts, speaking on behalf of the citizens of Hayley Street, who said they would like their street resurfaced and curbing added. She said the neighborhood had not been kept up in 37 years, and it would contribute to the beautification of Hayley-Haywood Park. She asked if the town had received a response about neighborhood abandoned houses, thanked the mayor and town administrator for coming out and assessing the park area, said the park “is not what we expected it to be,” and that the park looks worse now than what it looked like before. She asked what could be done to get the track area, which was recently compacted at a cost of $4,375, paved, and said that grass in the track area that was recently sprayed made the area look worse once the grass died. She suggested that citizens have input into how the town uses its American Rescue Plan funding. It was acknowledged later in the meeting that would be the case.
- Approved a contract with Piedmont Triad Regional Council for $2,500 to perform a pay study. The timeline for completion is December.
- Authorized application for 100 percent grants of up to $3 million each for water and sewer areas of need.
- Adopted a grant project ordinance for the American Rescue Plan grant and approved a budget amendment increasing the amount of ARP funds received by $25,475, for a total of $265,474.
- Approved survey work on Battle Avenue regarding stormwater runoff problems. Funding, estimated at around $5,000, will come from fund balance.
- Approved a termite agreement with Whitco to handle an infestation at Town Hall.
- Reached consensus to reorganize its revitalization committee, which was described as having become dysfunctional.
- Heard from Town Administrator Robert Davie that no recent payments of wastewater treatment plant services from the town of Norlina had been received. Past due amounts for the months of April, May and June total $36,583. The July bill, which is also due, is $14,645. The Norlina Town Board voted in April to suspend payments until an oversight committee was formed and met to clarify what was expected of each wastewater treatment plant user—Norlina, Warrenton and the county—which has since taken place. In June, the Norlina board revoked its decision. According to Norlina Director of Operations Blaine Reese in a report of that June meeting, Norlina was to make its April and May payments to Warrenton and resume its regular payment schedule. Monday night, Davie said that the Local Government Commission, an arm of the state treasurer’s office, had contacted Norlina to inquire about the past due amounts. According to an email obtained by The Warren Record, Norlina responded to the LGC inquiry, claiming that there was a delay on two of the bills “right after the turn of our fiscal year but they are being processed.” The fiscal year started July 1.
- Mayor Walter Gardner announced that the town had been chosen to receive a Gertrude S. Carraway Award of Merit for the renovation to its Town Hall building. The award will be presented during a virtual ceremony on Oct. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.