Warren County School System Superintendent Keith Sutton led a discussion about preparing for the future of the local school district during a Superintendent’s Town Hall Meeting on Thursday. A major part of that process will involve upgrading the Warren County High School, Warren County Middle School and Warren New Tech High School buildings to serve as consolidated schools for high school, middle school and elementary schools students, respectively.
Some 40 people, including representatives of Warren County Schools and community residents, attending the Town Hall Meeting.
Background
School facility needs have been an ongoing concern for Warren County Schools. When an outside company evaluated school system buildings several years ago, the condition of the elementary schools was identified as a major concern because the buildings were constructed between 1957 and 1969, However, the cost of the recommended renovations, additions and new construction made the projects unfeasible.
This school year, discussion about school facility needs returned to the forefront of school system consideration. Warren County Schools’ Maintenance Department assessed school buildings across the district, and NEMA Management studied the current Warren County Middle School/Warren County High School site for property space, buildings and infrastructure.
At that time, NEMA Management recommended using the Highway 158 bypass campus that covers Warren County Middle School, Warren County High School and Warren New Tech High School as a central campus that would house one countywide elementary school, one countywide middle school and one countywide high school.
During its August meeting, the Warren County Board of Education gave its approval for the school system to enter a contract with Cary-based consulting firm NEMA Management for the management and oversight of the planning, design and construction process to expand the Warren New Tech High School building to serve as a consolidated elementary school. The total cost to the school system is not to exceed $185,640 plus agreed upon reimbursable expenses.
The renovation and expansion project will be funded by the NC Department of Public Instruction Needs Based Public School Capital Fund Grant and will cover the contract with NEMA Management. During the August meeting, Sutton said that NEMA Management had served as the consulting group for Warren County Schools over the past year during the development of the school system’s long-range capital improvement plan. NEMA Management also worked with Warren County Schools to assess school facilities to assist the school system in the application process for the Needs Based Public School Capital Fund Grant.
While plans for renovations are continuing, the consolidation process began
began with the start of the current school year, when Warren County Middle School resumed its previous role as the countywide middle school, and Northside returned to its former role as an elementary school.
Thursday discussion
During the Town Hall Meeting, Sutton outlined the school system’s decision to consolidate. He noted the age of most of the county’s school buildings, saying that leaking roofs and problems with boiler systems and heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems have been common.
Sutton said that looking into how to modernize and upgrade the buildings was the best option for the future. However, he said that in order to replace all of the county’s schools, the county would need to raise taxes significantly or a bond referendum would be needed. For this reason, consolidation was the only option that was realistic and feasible for the county, school system and local taxpayers, Sutton added. He reported that the Needs Based Public School Capital Fund Grant requires a 5 percent match, or approximately $1.5 million.
Several community residents expressed frustration that the community was not involved in the decision-making process to consolidate schools. Other questions involved what would happen to Warren Early College High School and Warren New Tech High School.
Sutton replied that state regulations require early college high schools to be located on campuses separate from other high schools and would continue to function in that way. Currently the Warren Early College High School is located on Vance-Granville Community College’s Warren Campus. Regarding Warren New Tech High School, Sutton said that the school system is currently studying options that include having a separate facility, operating New Tech as a school within a school or ending the program. He also said that building stronger communications with the community is an ongoing goal of the school system.
In response to other audience questions, Sutton said that having consolidated schools would bring about a number of advances, including operational efficiency and equity of programs. He noted that the Spanish language immersion program, currently offered to Northside students, would be available to all elementary school students.
While some audience members voiced displeasure with consolidation plans, others applauded Warren County Schools for plans to upgrade and modernize school buildings and classrooms.
The Town Hall Meeting also provided an opportunity to address the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, when students spent months in remote learning away from the traditional classroom setting. Sutton said that the pandemic had a serious impact on school systems across the state and country, especially in rural districts like Warren County.
He said that the school system is continuing to work with students to address learning loss that can occur after a long period away from the classroom and other students, and the social-emotional problems that students face as a result of trauma related to COVID-19. Sutton described such measures as reading campus over the summer and an increased emphasis on the social and emotional well-being of students this school year.
He said that other problems, such as teacher shortages, are common throughout the state and nation. Sutton said that Warren County Schools continues to work to fill teacher vacancies.
Overall, Sutton and the public agreed that a strong partnership between the community and the school system is essential to building a bright future for Warren County Schools. Several members of the public emphasized the need for the community to come together and be willing to work to improve local education. Several people indicated that what children learn in the home and the behaviors modeled by parents set the tone for learning in school.
Sutton told community members that accountability is a major focus as Warren County Schools works to improve education, noting that during convocation at the start of the school year, he told teachers and other staff members that it would take hard work.
“Every day, we are working to change the culture of Warren County Schools,” he said.
