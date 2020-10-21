Longtime Norlina Public Works Director Blaine Reese has officially moved into his role as the town’s director of operations as he continues to prepare Crew Leader/Operator in Responsible Charge Mark Perkinson to take over his former position.
A native of Drewry, Reese has worked for two area municipalities over the course of his multifaceted career — Henderson and Norlina.
He joined the city of Henderson’s engineering department in 1994 as a drafting technician before becoming an engineering technician in 1998. In 2001, Reese became Henderson’s preventive maintenance supervisor serving the water and sewer departments.
On July 1, 2003, he became Norlina’s director of public works and held that position until the town board appointed him as director of operations earlier this month. Warren County native Perkinson became crew leader/operator in responsible charge in May.
Norlina Mayor Wayne Aycock previously explained that Reese will oversee the everyday operations of the water/sewer department, police department and Town Hall.
“The biggest change will be that I officially oversee the operations of the police department and finance department, not just public works,” Reese said. “I will be helping with the day-to-day activities of the town.”
He added that Perkinson oversees day-to-day field activities.
Reese views his role as providing support for all Norlina employees, especially the heads of town departments, and said that he will assist employees with their day-to-day activities and address departmental concerns as needed.
With the changes now in place, Reese and Perkinson will continue to earn the same salaries they have received since Perkinson joined public works earlier this year. Reese will earn an annual salary of $46,000 based upon working four days each week, and Perkinson will receive $45,000 each year with a $2,000 raise for each certification that he earns toward the public works director’s position.
Reese said that he and Perkinson will continue to work together to make sure that the town’s water and sewer systems are running smoothly. Reese noted that they have similar backgrounds since both entered local government careers after work in the business sector that included such skills as engineering, construction and surveying.
“Mark has a really good background in roads and infrastructure,” Reese said, adding that Perkinson is learning the technical side of the town’s water and sewer system.
Reese has not completely left field operations behind. He responds when there are problems such as a water leak for if a motor in a pump station doesn’t sound right.
As Reese’s role with Norlina continues to evolve, he views his work as more of a service to the community he loves instead of as a job.
“I love the town of Norlina and the people of Norlina,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.