While a COVID-19 vaccine is not yet available, medical professionals are urging the public to take advantage of one vaccine that can help them stay healthy during cold and flu season — the influenza vaccine.
To help Warren County residents protect themselves from the flu, Warren County Health Department is offering influenza vaccines by appointment. To schedule a flu shot, call 252-257-1185.
Health Department Nursing Director Kaye Hall said that due to COVID-19, walk-ins will not be accepted this year.
People coming to the health department for flu shot appointments are asked to wear face coverings. However, masks will be available for anyone who does not have a face covering with them.
Hall said that people should check in with the receptionist, who will take their temperature and ask several COVID-19 screening questions. They will then wait to called back to receive the vaccine.
Hall said that Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance will be accepted.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is especially important to get a flu shot this year to reduce the burden of influenza and related complications on the healthcare system so that more medical resources, including hospitals, can be devoted to COVID-19 patients.
The CDC indicated that last year was a prime example of why people should take the flu shot, indicating that less than half of U.S. residents obtained the vaccine. At least 410,000 people had to be hospitalized last year due to the flu.
In addition to taking the flu vaccine, Hall said that there are a number of precautions that people can take to stay well this fall and winter: wash your hands, cover your coughs and sneezes, and stay home if you are sick.
The CDC also warns people to avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth to prevent the spread of germs, and to clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with the viruses that cause flu.
While Warren County residents are taking precautions to avoid colds and the flu, they shouldn’t forget about COVID-19. Hall encourages the public to remember the three W’s: wear a face covering, wash your hands and wait at least six feet apart for proper social distancing.
Warren County Health Department is at 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton. For more information, call 252-257-1185.
