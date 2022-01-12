The Warrenton Town Board approved an increase in water and sewer rates during its monthly meeting Monday night that will take effect Jan. 16.
The new rates will impact both in-town and out-of-town Warrenton customers at an increase of $1.47 for water and $1.57 for sewer for the first 1,000 gallons and $1 for each additional thousand gallons of water or sewer used.
Town Administrator Robert Davie said that the increases, the first in nearly two years, were needed for the town to qualify for the state’s new threshold for 100 percent grant funding. The town is applying for $6 million in the spring round of funding.
Davie explained that the rate increases and the town receiving a 100 percent grant would be less of a burden on customers than them having to absorb the cost for water and sewer improvements. He estimated the savings minimum at $3,000 for combined water and sewer customers.
Other matters
The board also:
- Approved an amended contract with KPH Paving on rebuilding the walking trail at Hayley-Haywood Park from $11,550 to $23,100 from federal American Rescue Plan funding.
- Directed staff to work with the town attorney to develop an ordinance banning tethering of dogs, using the Halifax County ordinance as a guide, and present a proposed ordinance at next month’s board meeting. Three citizens addressed the board during the time set aside for public comments with concerns about a South Main Street resident tethering a puppy outside for periods of time, saying the puppy had been left out in the cold, neglected, and cried frequently. The town has a tethering policy that was adopted in June 2018, but has no animal control officer, and police officers are not trained on how to enforce it.
- Reached consensus to revisit next month whether or not to plan a spring festival.
