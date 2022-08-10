When he was just 4 years old, Hillmon Poythress would ride with his grandfather, Dale Poythress, and father, Rick Poythress, on service calls for their refrigeration, heating and cooling business.
Those early experiences would shape his career path. Today, Hillmon follows in the family footsteps with his Warrenton-based HVAC business, HB Poythress & Associates.
Hillmon, son of Cindy and Rick Poythress is a Warren County native and Warren County High School graduate who has worked in the HVAC business for more than 35 years.
He gained years of training and experience by observing and later working with his grandfather and his father, who continues to operate the family business today. Hillmon took a more hands-on role with the business at the age of 16, when he obtained his driver’s license.
In 2012, he established HB Poythress & Associates, LLC and obtained his contractor’s license in 2013.
Hillmon focuses on installation and servicing of residential and commercial HVAC systems, specializing in Trane equipment.
He would be the first to admit that working on air conditioning and heating systems can be tough work, especially in the heat of summer or cold of winter. However, helping people makes coping with weather extremes well worth it.
“It has been a good thing,” Hillmon said of his business. “I have met a lot of good people.”
He has built a strong client base in Warren and surrounding counties, especially in the areas around Warrenton, Norlina, Littleton and the lake area, Halifax County, Franklin County, Wake Forest, Raleigh and areas in between.
Hillmon handles everything from installation to service. After looking at the needs of a residence or business, he can recommend the best system. He likens this process to matching the HVAC system to the situation.
“Everything is tailored to certain situations,” Hillmon said.
This summer has been busy for HB Poythress & Associates. Hillmon has seen many cases of HVAC systems that needed cleaning.
“The No. 1 cause of failure is dirt. That is the main thing that causes systems to die or not work properly,” he said. “A dirty cooling unit is akin to high blood pressure.”
This time of year, many of Hillmon’s service calls involve cleaning the system. He recommends having systems cleaned once a year, but more frequent cleanings may be needed based upon the environment. For example, people living along dirt roads will probably need more frequent HVAC cleanings, Hillmon noted.
He added that it is not too early to prepare for winter by checking the furnace. Hillmon suggests that with the first chill in the air, local residents should turn on their furnaces to make sure they are working properly.
He finds it fulfilling to operate his business in his home community and help people in this area of North Carolina.
“I love it,” Hillmon said.
HB Poythress & Associates, LLC is based in the Warrenton area. For more information, call 252-257-1454.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.