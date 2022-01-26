The Warren County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 19 approved a text amendment to the county zoning ordinance that creates an Interstate Overlay District for properties bordering Interstate 85.
The district will be comprised of parcels of land touching I-85 at the interchanges as follows: Wise interchange (450 square feet right and 440 square feet left), Oine interchange (400 square feet right and 460 square feet left), Ridgeway-Drewry interchange (480 square feet right and 400 square feet left) and Manson interchange (430 square feet right, 400 square feet left).
The agenda for last week’s meeting states that creating an Interstate Overlay District will allow for development along the interstate in Warren County that is “typical and responsible development for this transportation asset and would provide for orderly growth of the land around I-85.”
The county considered the Interstate Overlay District because 20 percent of the parcels of land bordering I-85 in Warren County are zoned for commercial and/or industrial activity. The remaining 80 percent are zoned Agricultural Residential, which doesn’t allow for restaurants, gas stations, hotels, retail business, industrial activity or other commercial activity commonly found along interstates.
Warren County Community and Economic Development Director Charla Duncan previously said that the IOD would not impact the base zoning, or current zoning, for a parcel of land along the interstate, but would give property owners additional options for land use if they chose to pursue them.
The board approval also included the dimensional requirements for the IOD:
• 1 acre (43,560 square feet) minimum lot size
• 100 feet width minimum
• 200 feet depth minimum
• 50 feet front setback minimum
• 35 feet side setback minimum (corner lot=50 feet)
• 50 feet rear setback minimum
• 100 feet height minimum
The amendments approved by the board take into consideration concerns raised by the public during two community forums late last year. Several area residents expressed opposition to electronic gaming/sweepstakes in the IOD. A description of the IOD indicates that electronic gaming and sweepstakes businesses are not permitted uses within the Interstate Overlay District.
In addition, area residents voiced concern that adult entertainment establishments could be permitted in the IOD with special use permits. However, the IOD as approved by the board does not allow adult entertainment establishments.
The board agenda also indicates that the permitted use chart for the IOD will contain language that clarifies where dwellings may be built. During the public hearings, some members of the public expressed concern that it sounded like homes would not be allowed in the IOD. However, the county emphasizes that the IOD does not change the base zoning in the areas it covers. This means that the permitted uses allowed in certain areas does not change. For example, homes may still be built in areas zoning Agricultural Residential.
With the board’s approval, the Interstate Overlay District will be added to the Warren County Zoning Ordinance Table of Permitted Uses.
Other zoning ordinance text amendments
The board also approved a series of text amendments within the county’s Zoning Ordinance to address racetracks, internet sweepstakes and shooting ranges in the Development Standards.
The amendments cover the following:
• Electronic gaming operations, also known as internet sweepstakes, including fish tables/skill-based games (not arcades)
• Racetracks using ATVs, motocross, motorcycles, automobiles and trucks
• Indoor shooting/archery ranges
• Outdoor shooting/archery ranges
With the amendments approved by the board, electronic gaming operations/internet sweepstakes would be allowed only within areas zoning as Highway Business, Light Industrial and Heavy Industrial, and only with a special use permit.
Racetracks would be allowed only within areas zoned for Highway Business, Light Industrial and Heavy Industrial, and only with a special use permit.
Indoor shooting/archery ranges and clubs would be permitted in areas zoned for Neighborhood Business, Highway Business, Light Industrial and Heavy Industrial.
Outdoor shooting/archery ranges and clubs would be permitted only in areas zoned for Light Industrial and Heavy Industrial, and would be allowed in areas zoned Highway Business with a special use permit.
