The Warren County Health Department will be providing free COVID-19 At Home test kits to the community.
The NC Department of Health and Human Services is making the kits available to counties across the state. Test kits can be picked up weekly at the health department while supplies last on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9-11 a.m. and 1-5 p.m.
For more information, call the Warren County Health Department at 252-257-1185.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.