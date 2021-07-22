Interim Superintendent of Schools Keith Sutton outlined his priorities for the upcoming months on July 13 as he participated in his first regular monthly meeting of the Warren County Board of Education since assuming his duties.
Sutton became interim superintendent of Warren County Schools on July 1, the day after the two-year contract for the previous superintendent, Dr. Mary Young, expired.
“I’m extremely excited to be here,” Sutton told the board.
Since arriving in Warren County earlier this month, he has met with Central Office personnel, visited local schools to assess the buildings and held discussions with the board of education during a recent retreat to become more acquainted with the school system.
Sutton said that a main focus for any school system is the “quality of learning and teaching.” He outlined the following as his top priorities for Warren County Schools: school opening and learning recovery, efficiency of operations, aging infrastructure, digital integration and student achievement.
Sutton told the board that the topic of student achievement centers around the question of how to improve academic performance at all schools, and could involve a review of the curriculum.
He noted that the area of aging school infrastructure challenges the school system and board to determine how to be “good stewards of taxpayers’ money.” Continuing what has been a point of consideration for Warren County superintendents and boards of education in recent years, Sutton said that difficult decisions regarding consolidation, reconfiguration and construction may be necessary in the future.
Sutton added that operational efficiency also involves the consideration of finances and facilities.
He repeated his excitement about serving as interim superintendent.
“I am excited about where we are and where we’re going,” Sutton said. “We will dig much deeper into many important issues as a board and as a district as we look to move this county forward.”
In May, the board voted to appoint Sutton to what it called a temporary superintendent’s position from July 1-Dec. 31 at a salary of $11,250 per month.
A native of Rocky Mount, Sutton holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Industrial Relations from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Master of Science degree in Education Entrepreneurship from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, and a certificate for completing the Urban Superintendents Academy through AASA (the School Superintendents Association) and Howard University in Washington, D.C.
When he arrived in Warren County, he had served on the Wake County Board of Education since 2009 and held the position of chairman for a year and a half.
Sutton is the founder of FocusED LLC, a firm designed to support organizations in the improvement and transformation of education. He previous served as excellence director for BEST NC, an education think tank focused on improving North Carolina’s education system through policy and advocacy. Sutton’s career has also included work as a policy development analyst for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (Division of Adult Corrections and Juvenile Justice).
At the time of Sutton’s appointment, the board also adopted a resolution to submit to the State Board of Education, along with Sutton’s resume, requesting approval for him to serve as temporary superintendent.
Last week, the board voted to amend Sutton’s contract to officially call him interim superintendent. The board also adopted a revised resolution to reflect this change.
The revised resolution also outlines state guidelines for how a person can qualify to serve as a superintendent “without having direct experience or certification as an educator.”
The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction indicates that in order to serve as a superintendent, a person: must hold a North Carolina principal’s and superintendent’s license issued under the authority of the State Board of Education, advanced graduate-level (sixth-year) or doctoral license in school administration, or at least a bachelor’s degree from a regionally accredited college or university and five years of leadership or managerial experience considered relevant by the employing local board of education.
The Warren County Board of Education’s revised resolution lists Sutton’s educational background and years of service with the Wake County Board of Education, FocusED and with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety as evidence that Sutton meets the qualifications for interim superintendent. This resolution, accompanied by Sutton’s resume, will be submitted to the state as adopted.
