OptumServe, Warren County Health Department and Warren County government are partnering to offer free COVID-19 testing Tuesday, Jan. 18-Friday, Jan. 21.
Testing will be held at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
Testing will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Testing will be offered from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday.
To schedule an appointment, visit lhi.care/covidtesting. Call 877-562-4850 if you do not have internet or are registering for a minor. Walk-ins are welcome.
