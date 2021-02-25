The Plummer Hook and Ladder Committee of the town of Warrenton will hold workdays each Saturday until further notice beginning Feb. 27.
Workdays will be held from 9 a.m.-noon.
A regular business meeting will be held on Thursday, March 18, at 7 p.m. in the museum facility near Warrenton Town Hall, 113 S. Bragg St., Warrenton.
On workdays and during the regular business meeting, Social distancing and masks will be required.
