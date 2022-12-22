Arrest report
• Lamont Andrew Elliott, 49, of Roy Alston Drive, Warrenton, was arrested on Dec. 16 and charged with a family probation violation. He was confined in the Warren County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Halifax County Superior Court.
Incident reports
• On Dec. 13, Barbara Koehn reported credit card fraud (cyber).
• On Dec. 13, Jack Burchette of Koonce Drive, Warrenton, reported that his vehicle was tampered with (“zapped”).
• On Dec. 12, Anthony Smith of Parktown Road, Warrenton, reported assault with a deadly weapon.
• On Dec. 12, Daissha Shelton of Ferguson Drive, Warrenton, reported simple assault.
• On Dec. 12, Melissa Spinale of Harrison Road, Norlina, reported larceny after break/enter.
• On Dec. 9, Robert Larry Weaver of Hemlock Lane, Littleton, reported motor vehicle theft. He reported that a 2006 GMC Sierra was stolen.
• On Dec. 9, Justin Holtzman of Ridgeway Drewry Road, Manson, reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property. He reported damage to single occupancy dwellings.
• On Dec. 8, William Arthur Alston of Parktown Road, Warrenton, reported a stolen license tag.
• On Dec. 7, Skill Zone on US Hwy. 1, Manson, reported burglary/breaking and entering by breaking a window and cutting a lock. The business reported that $3,053 was stolen.
• On Dec. 7, DrugCo-Lake Gaston on Elams Road, Littleton, reported breaking and entering/ larceny. Two 16-ounce bottles of Promethazine with Codeine and a bottle of Promethazine without Codeine were reported stolen. Damage to a glass door was also reported.
• On Dec. 6, Robert Elam of NC Hwy. 58, Warrenton, reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property. He reported that a 2013 Honda CRV was damaged.
• On Dec. 5, Jaquisha Davis of Oakridge Drive, Roanoke Rapids, reported theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories at a parking lot/drop lot/garage on Pete Burrows Road, Macon. She reported that two catalytic converters were stolen from a Ford Crown Victoria.
• On Dec. 4, Pernell’s Grocery on US Hwy. 401 South, Warrenton, reported larceny by a employee. Fuel and cigarettes were reported stolen.
• On Nov. 26, Tamisha Roundtree reported illegal trash dumping at an Alston Acres Road, Warrenton, address.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.