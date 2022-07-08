“Briston Brown Day” will be celebrated in Macon on Aug. 6 as family members from near and far will gather to honor the legacy of Briston Brown.
They will be gathering at Greater Ashley Chapel at noon and then we will proceed to Greater Lovely Hill for a dedication.
Briston Brown’s legacy and faithfulness to the Warren County Community will be recognized with a Briston Brown road sign dedication and the unveiling of his headstone. He is buried in the Greater Lovely Hill Church Cemetery in Macon.
Briston Brown was born on March 12, 1860, in Warren County to Douglas and Melvina Brown. Briston was born in slavery, but after the Emancipation Proclamation, he was blessed to become a free citizen at the age of five in 1865, along with his parents and siblings.
He married Mary Brown and raised his family in a Christian home. Family members described him as a strong man who loved family and strived daily to provide for them.
Briston Brown was well known for his big farms and his entrepreneurial spirit. He purchased 83 acres of land in Halifax and Warren counties in the 1800s and 1900s.
After the passing of his father, Douglas Brown, in 1915, Briston became the patriarch of the Brown family. He was a dedicated deacon at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Macon who loved serving the Lord and was blessed for his faithfulness with a life of longevity. He passed on October 20, 1963, at the age of 103.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.