Saturday, Feb. 19, brought many parents and caregivers one step closer to reaching their goals of becoming stronger advocates for children by participating in the first two of three parent empowerment workshops provided through a collaborative effort between North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Warren County; The Living and Learning Youth Center, Warren County; Dr. Patricia Brewer, North Carolina Wesleyan College, Rocky Mount; and Turning Point, CDC, Vance County.
Parent Empowerment Workshops “Being An Effective Advocate for Your Child” and “Please Help Me! A Child’s Cry for Advocacy” provided participants with proven strategies to effectively advocate for children along with the opportunity to ask questions and engage in group conversations providing insight, feedback and suggestions on ways to approach individual family trials, challenges and successes when advocating for children.
Dr. Brewer, facilitator for each workshop, was quoted in the workshops as saying that, “In order to stand up and speak on a child’s behalf, all you need is a heart and love for a child. You don’t need a degree to do it.” She also told participants that “Early Intervention is critical to the success of our children.”
The last workshop in the series is entitled, “Ways to Help Your Child Succeed in School, (With or Without an IEP),” and will take place, Saturday, March 26, at 10:30 a.m. at the Warren County Memorial Library, 119 S. Front St., Warrenton. This workshop will aid participants in understanding the importance of high expectations and setting them, learning how to ask questions of a child’s school performance, exploring active school involvement (attend parent conferences, volunteer), identifying and knowing the roles of the school community (teachers, administration, services), understanding parents’ rights, modeling good teachers’ behaviors (read with the child, help with the homework, encourage the child, praise the child’s work, listen to the child, talk to the child), and how to advocate positively and constructively in school matters.
Parents, caregivers and the community-at-large are invited to attend the next free workshop to gain insight on ways to advocate for children and engage in discussing ways to help families successfully navigate through schools.
To register for the next workshop, go to warren.ces.ncsu.edu and click on “events”’ or to find out more information, contact Crystal M. Smith, Warren County Cooperative Extension, at 252-257-3640 or cmsmith2@ncsu.edu, or Terry Alston Jones, Living and Learning Youth Center, at 252-226-9817, or tajones@livingandlearningyouthcenter.org.
T. A. Jones is a freelance contributor to The Warren Record, and the author of “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond” and “A Summer With No Ice Cream.” To contact her, visit tajones.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.