Congressman Don Davis has introduced legislation to extend the full federal government-to-government relationship to the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe of North Carolina.
“The Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Recognition Act of 2023 seeks to provide the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe with the federal acknowledgment that has long been overdue,” stated a press release from Davis’ office.
Congressman Davis stressed that federal recognition would honor the tribe’s rich history.
“Recognizing the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe’s sovereign status is a celebration of their unique cultural heritage and an acknowledgment of their invaluable contributions to our state and nation,” he said.
“We are so thankful for the support of Congressmen Don Davis and G.K. Butterfield before him, and all of the others who have helped our Tribe reach this historic day, for which we have anxiously waited,” said Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Chief Dr. Brucie Ogletree Richardson.
“This is a historic moment for our Tribe, and we are so grateful to Congressman Davis and so grateful for the support of Halifax and Warren Counties,” said Tribal Council Chairman Gideon Lee. “Our forefathers have waited for this moment for a long, long time.”
The Tribe has over 4,000 members and resides in eastern North Carolina, where its strong relationship with its non-Indian neighbors stretches back countless generations.
Davis’ office indicated that Halifax and Warren counties strongly support full federal recognition for the Tribe.
“Congressman Davis’ legislation ensures that the historic North Carolina American Indian Tribe will finally be treated equally under federal law with other federally recognized American Indian tribes in other parts of the country,” the press release stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.