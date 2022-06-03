The Lake Gaston Ladies Club held its monthly luncheon meeting on May 17 at Pleasant Hill Christian Church Life Center with 200 ladies in attendance.
All were given a hand-held United States flag and were treated to a program of patriotic music in tribute to all branches of the military. The program was performed by the LGLC Gastonettes under the direction of Janice Thompson.
Special guests for the luncheon included nine past presidents of the organization: Janet Lenahan (2019-21), Valerie Ruch (2017-19), Linda Weingarten (2015-17), Liz Boyce (2013-15), Donna Vann (2011-13), Peggy Donochod (2010-11), Vickie Evans (2006-08), Laura Kolb (2003-05) and Suzie Bumgarner (1979-80).
The new officers for 2022-23 were installed as follows:
President: Susan Zimmerman
Vice president: Valerie Ruch
Treasurer: Susie Bersch
Assistant treasurer: Donna Jeter
Recording secretary: Ann Thomas
Corresponding secretary: Jane Akom
Program chair: Mary Lou Kellogg
Luncheon chair: Pat Trainum
Luncheon treasurer: Nancy Arena
Membership chair: Debbie Gravanda
Newsletter editor: Kathy Pfleger
Assistant newsletter editor: Debbie Dowling
Communications chair: Barb Jones
Publicity chair: Jennifer Allman
Webmaster: Carol Weigel
Parliamentarian: Georgia Holder
The LGLC’s next gathering will be an Ice Cream Social on Tuesday, June 7, at Pleasant Hill Christian Church Life Center. At this time, monetary donations will be given to local charities and volunteer fire departments. For membership information, contact Membership Chair Debbie Gravanda at membership@lakegastonlc.org.
