LGLC-Past Presidents.jpg

The Lake Gaston Ladies Club recognizes past presidents of the organization.

 

The Lake Gaston Ladies Club held its monthly luncheon meeting on May 17 at Pleasant Hill Christian Church Life Center with 200 ladies in attendance. 

All were given a hand-held United States flag and were treated to a program of patriotic music in tribute to all branches of the military.  The program was performed by the LGLC Gastonettes under the direction of Janice Thompson.

Special guests for the luncheon included nine past presidents of the organization:  Janet Lenahan (2019-21), Valerie Ruch (2017-19), Linda Weingarten (2015-17), Liz Boyce (2013-15), Donna Vann (2011-13), Peggy Donochod (2010-11), Vickie Evans (2006-08), Laura Kolb (2003-05) and Suzie Bumgarner (1979-80).

The new officers for 2022-23 were installed as follows:

President: Susan Zimmerman

Vice president: Valerie Ruch

Treasurer: Susie Bersch

Assistant treasurer: Donna Jeter

Recording secretary: Ann Thomas

Corresponding secretary: Jane Akom

Program chair: Mary Lou Kellogg

Luncheon chair: Pat Trainum

Luncheon treasurer: Nancy Arena

Membership chair: Debbie Gravanda

Newsletter editor: Kathy Pfleger

Assistant newsletter editor: Debbie Dowling

Communications chair: Barb Jones

Publicity chair: Jennifer Allman

Webmaster: Carol Weigel

Parliamentarian: Georgia Holder

The LGLC’s next gathering will be an Ice Cream Social on Tuesday, June 7, at Pleasant Hill Christian Church Life Center.  At this time, monetary donations will be given to local charities and volunteer fire departments.  For membership information, contact Membership Chair Debbie Gravanda at membership@lakegastonlc.org.  

 