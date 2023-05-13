The parade route is marked, the Department of Transportation has given permission to close US Hwy #1, and area businesses are faithfully sponsoring this year’s 22nd annual 4th of July Parade and Festival.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on the south side of the village of Wise. To enter the parade, interested participants should call Bruce Perkinson at 252-432-5307. Participants interested in being a food vendor should call Russ Santhouse at 919-500-8008.
The tradition of the Wise Parade is to feature US veterans from all branches of service. All veterans are urged to attend. The veterans will be recognized at noon in front of the bandstand at the Festival.
The parade will culminate on the grounds of the Wise Baptist Church, located at 1840 US Hwy #1. The church will offer its church field and property to commemorate the day.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Department, along with Hawtree Volunteer Fire Department, will maintain traffic control at the roads intersecting the US Hwy #1 parade route.
The music of The North Tower Band will be featured for the Festival. North Tower is celebrating over 40 years of entertaining crowds throughout the Southeast, providing Top 40, Beach and Oldies. The band features a brass section and vocals described as super. Remember to bring a lawn chair to enjoy the sounds of North Tower.
There will be T-shirts to commemorate the day. You may purchase your shirt at the Festival. For T-shirts before the event, contact Kay Hale at 252-432-3622. The shirts are $10.
As in the past, no motorcycles, dirt bikes, 4x4s or ATVs will be permitted in the parade.
A variety of food vendors will be at the Festival. Some of the festival food includes homemade ice cream, popcorn, pork BBQ, peanuts, fish, burgers, french fries and hot dogs. The July 4th Committee of Wise Baptist Church is planning for a fun-filled day geared toward families.
