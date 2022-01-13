The January meeting of the Warren County Economic Development Commission has been rescheduled from Monday, Jan. 17 to Monday, Jan. 24 due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.
The Jan. 24 meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
The Warren County Economic Development Commission is scheduled to meet on the third Monday of each month at 4 p.m. at the Armory Civic Center.
