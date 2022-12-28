Three passengers were rescued from the roof of this van after an accident early Christmas morning left it in a local creek. According to the Warrenton Rural Fire Department Facebook page, it appears that the van hit a path of black ice and slid into a creek on US Highway 158 at Reedy Creek Road near Warrenton. The driver fled the scene. Warrenton Rural rescued the three passengers clinging to the roof of the van. The fire department notes that there was some confusion about whether there was a fifth passenger in the vehicle. Emergency personnel searched the roadside, riverbanks and nearby woods, utilizing thermal imaging cameras, but no other person was located. Warren County Emergency Medical Services transported three patients to an area hospital. In addition to Warrenton Rural, Norlina Volunteer Fire Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol also responded.
