Warren Area Business Association will host the 3rd Youth Entrepreneur Market for students in grades K-12 on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Frontier Warren coworking space (1ocated at 140 S. Main Street, Warrenton) as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week.
Youth in grades K-12 are invited to participate by signing up for a booth to sell their own items, which in previous markets has included art, jewelry, clothing, baked goods, candy, lemonade, sugar scrubs and more. A Youth Closing Dinner Conference with keynote speaker will follow the market for market participants.
Young entrepreneurs can register for a booth at https://tinyurl.com/WABA-Kids or pick up a paper copy of the application at Warren County Memorial Library. Booths cost $5 per student, and the Closing Dinner Conference is free to those who register for a booth. The registration deadline is Nov. 15.
The first Youth Entrepreneur Market took place at Frontier Warren in November of 2021 during GEW. This very successful and well-supported community event has expanded into two events – one in the spring and another in the fall during GEW.
