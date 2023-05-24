Do the salaries offered by Emergency Medical Services departments in other counties have an impact on whether Warren County EMS personnel stay or leave? Will salary adjustments in the proposed county budget for 2023-24 resolve local recruitment and retention concerns?
Questions like these dominated the discussion as the Warren County Board of Commissioners held its budget work session on May 17. The proposed $41.27 million budget holds the tax rate at 81 cents per $100 valuation.
Before the board began its discussion, County Manager Vincent Jones addressed several questions that commissioners asked during the budget work session the week before.
These included a discussion about his recommendation for a formal salary compression study and new compensation study covering all Warren County positions. Jones explained that, in the past, new county employees were hired at the minimum salary for their position according to salary grade.
The county’s job classification schedule outlines minimum, midpoint and maximum salaries for each grade to reflect the salary progression that an employee can expect as he or she grows in experience and years of service.
Jones said that with the impact of the pandemic, some people were hired at salaries slightly above the minimum, based upon factors such as skill level. Therefore, some employees who have worked with the county for a number of years could be earning lower salaries that newer employees, resulting in salary compression.
Jones said that a salary compression study can show what needs to be done to address this situation.
The proposed budget includes compensation and retention adjustments for employees who have worked for the county at least one year. A 4 percent cost of living adjustment is recommended, along with a retention adjustment of .25 percent times years of service.
“With these adjustments, a study should show that (salaries) are not far from where they should be,” Jones said.
The board turned its attention to Warren County EMS and how the recommended salaries adjustments could impact employee recruitment and retention.
EMS Division Chief Chris Pegram said that in the past month or so, three EMS personnel have left. He indicated that these employees, who were field training officers, had a combined 20 years of experience.
“They all left for scheduling, pay and benefits,” Pegram told commissioners.
He said that Warren County EMS would be “very much appreciative” of the recommended salary adjustments.
The proposed budget includes $592,000 allocated to move forward with EMS 24/72 schedule implementation. Jones explained that this item is already in the current budget and would carry over to the proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year. A new shift would be added with the 24/72 schedule.
Warren County Human Resources Manager Shrounda Douglas-Riddick said that some EMS personnel have gone to other counties for reasons that range from schedule to going to nursing school. She indicated that she supports the proposed salary adjustments.
Pegram said that EMS currently has a total of seven vacancies, and the 24/7 schedule would add nine more.
Douglas-Riddick is encouraged that people are expressing interest in the EMS positions.
“We are getting more applications in,” she said. “We are optimistic about the applicant pool.”
Further discussion revealed that a “raise our own” program could be in the works for the future. This option would prepare Warren County youth for careers in the local EMS. At this time, EMS officials continue to participate in job fairs several times each year.
Paid firefighters
The board of county commissioners also continued its discussion about paid firefighters.
During the board’s April 19 work session, the Warren County Fire Commission requested that the county allocate $465,920 in the 2023-24 budget to fund one paid firefighter’s position at each of the county’s 14 fire departments on weekdays when the majority of local volunteer firefighters are at work. The request was made to enable immediate response to calls. The volunteer firefighters would take over on nights and weekends. The fire commission also asked that the salary for each paid position be increased from $13 per hour to $16 per hour.
The county has been working to phase in part-time paid firefighters for local departments. County funding currently covers six part-time firefighter positions, enabling six volunteer departments to have one paid firefighter on duty on weekdays during the hours when the volunteers are at work.
The proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-24 increases the allocation for paid firefighter positions by $140,000 over the current fiscal year, for a total of $300,000. It is anticipated that the increase would enable three more departments to have a paid firefighter on duty on weekdays. The proposed budget includes the requested salary increase.
In presenting the proposed budget during the county commissioners’ May 1 regular meeting, Jones indicated that funding for paid firefighters has increased over the last couple of years, from $80,000 in fiscal year 2022 to $160,000 in the current fiscal year. The proposed budget would continue this trend.
During the May 10 budget work session, County Commissioner Tare “T” Davis made an impassioned plea for the county to allocate enough funding to enable all fire departments to have a paid firefighter.
Davis referred to that work session during last week’s meeting, saying that a suggestion was made to make a 1 percent increase in the tax rate in order to allocate more funding for firefighters. He asked if that possibility was still under consideration. However, Davis had to leave to attend another meeting while the board was discussing the EMS budget.
After that, discussion turned briefly to other areas before returning to the budget for paid firefighters.
Commissioner Jennifer Pierce said that she did bring up a 1 percent tax increase as an idea during the last meeting. However, she said that she would not recommend a tax increase as an option beyond one year.
Commission Vice Chairman Victor Hunt said that he did not want to raise taxes.
“I ask that we form a committee to look at fire departments and try to remedy this,” he said.
Hunt asked if people could be trained to assist with different departments.
Board Chairperson Bertadean Baker agreed with Hunt.
“Strategic planning is the time to bring (something like this) up,” she said. “We should look at it before the budget, to take time to look at funding so that we don’t have to address it at the last minute.”
Last week’s meeting was the second of two scheduled budget work sessions. The board has indicated that another budget work session could be held on June 14, if it is needed. However, their has been no announcement about whether the board wished to meet again about the budget. The new fiscal year begins on July 1.
