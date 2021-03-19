The GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club is accepting applications for a $500 college scholarship to be awarded in May.
To be eligible, applicants must:
• Reside in Warren County
• Be a graduating high school senior or attend Warren Early College High School
• Plan to attend a North Carolina college or university
A check will be made payable to the winner’s college of choice and may be applied towards books, fees or tuition.
Applications forms are available by calling Janet Lesser at 252-257-5590. Completed applications must be mailed to Janet Lesser at 155 Whispering Pines Dr., Macon, NC 27551 no later than Wednesday, April 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.