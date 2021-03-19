The GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club is accepting applications for a $500 college scholarship to be awarded in May.

To be eligible, applicants must:

• Reside in Warren County

• Be a graduating high school senior or attend Warren Early College High School

• Plan to attend a North Carolina college or university

A check will be made payable to the winner’s college of choice and may be applied towards books, fees or tuition.

Applications forms are available by calling Janet Lesser at 252-257-5590. Completed applications must be mailed to Janet Lesser at 155 Whispering Pines Dr., Macon, NC 27551 no later than Wednesday, April 14.