Racial Healing Service.jpg

Bishop Robert Terry, Jr. of Refuge Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, left, and Pastor Philip Sharp of the Warrenton Church of God embrace after washing each other’s feet as a sign of respect, humility and service to one another during the recent Racial Healing Service, The event was  sponsored by Warren Ministries United, a local ministerial group currently consisting of a cooperation of 17 churches. Pastor Terry and Pastor Sharp each brought a message of love and hope for all races. 

 