Bishop Robert Terry, Jr. of Refuge Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, left, and Pastor Philip Sharp of the Warrenton Church of God embrace after washing each other’s feet as a sign of respect, humility and service to one another during the recent Racial Healing Service, The event was sponsored by Warren Ministries United, a local ministerial group currently consisting of a cooperation of 17 churches. Pastor Terry and Pastor Sharp each brought a message of love and hope for all races.
