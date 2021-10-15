Local gardeners, farmers and families are invited to attend the first ever Warren Ag Fest on Friday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. until noon.
Hosted by the Warren County Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension, this event will showcase a variety of resources available at low or no cost, including soil analysis for farms, lawns and gardens; 4-H activities for youth; farm and garden equipment available to rent; tips for healthy lifestyles; consultation services for farmers and gardeners; and more.
Master Gardener volunteers will be on-hand to share gardening information and to unveil the latest additions to their display gardens.
The Ag Fest is a free event and will offer refreshments, door prizes and a few give-a-ways. Details, including a schedule of equipment demonstrations and an optional registration form are available at http://go.ncsu.edu/warrenagfest.
For more information call 252-257-3640, or email mbplace@ncsu.edu or paul_mckenzie@ncsu.edu.
