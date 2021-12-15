Warren Early College High School Principal Shena Judkins has been named Warren County Schools’ Principal of the Year. Interim Superintendent Keith Sutton presented the award recently during a surprise visit to the school.
Judkins, a Warren County native and daughter of Eunice and Clarence Royster, Jr., found her niche in the field of education after a brief journey down a different career path.
“I wanted to be a lawyer, and I knew in my heart of hearts that I was going to be a lawyer,” she said.
Judkins earned Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and History at North Carolina Central University, and a law degree from the NCCU School of Law.
After giving birth to her oldest son, she stayed home to be with him for two years before returning to work. Judkins felt that the late hours related to work in the field of law would not allow her to spend as much time with her son as she wanted to. She also realized that law didn’t seem to be her calling in life.
“I want to school to be a lawyer, but that was not my passion,” she said.
Judkins’ career path would take a different turn after she returned to Warren County in the early 2000s. The principal at the former South Warren Elementary School called her to say that a first-grade teacher’s position was open.
“The rest is history,” Judkins said.
She found herself in familiar surrounding at South Warren, where she completed elementary schools. Judkins taught in the classroom across from her kindergarten teacher. She remained at South Warren for 10 years, where she moved from teaching first grade to fifth grade. After serving as the school’s Reading First coach, she taught fifth-grade Science and Social Studies.
Judkins went on to earn a Master of School Administration degree from Elizabeth City State University and to hold a series of positions in administration. At Warren County High School, she served as assistant principal and became North Carolina New Schools liaison, working in a blended role.
Judkins then served as program coordinator with the school system’s Building Assets Reducing Risks program designed to help students adjust to the middle and high school environments. After serving as assistant principal at Warren County High School again, she arrived at Warren Early College School, where she is in her fourth year of service as principal.
For Judkins, the field of education has been a perfect fit. She considers her position as a local principal to be doubly rewarding.
“(Education) is already rewarding, but it is especially rewarding for me since I am able to do it in he county that I love and where I grew up,” she said.
Judkins treasures the special bonds that are made possible because she is working in her home community. She often finds herself teaching the sons and daughters of the people she grew up with. While Judkins was at Warren County High School, she reconnected with former first-grade students. After arriving at Warren Early College High School, she saw several of her former third- and fifth-grade students.
“I want to make a difference in students’ lives, “ Judkins said. “To hear how they are progressing, that they are graduating from high school, it feels good.”
She hopes that her life experience of going to college and finding a rewarding career will bring encouragement to students who worry that coming from a rural county might prevent them from achieving their dreams.
Judkins, who is married to Ron Judkins, can also share the examples of her sons. The oldest, Ron Davis II, graduated from Warren County High School and is a senior at UNC-Chapel Hill. Youngest son, Chase Davis, attends Warren Early College.
She is grateful for the teachers she had while attending Warren County schools.
“I love what I do, but it makes it extra special to do it in the place where I grew up and the place that prepared me to do what I do,” Judkins said. “I think back to my teachers, what they taught me, and their inspiration to do the same.”
As an educator, she treasures the bonds she has formed with students, parents and colleagues as she works toward her goal as an educator: to make all students feel special.
Judkins described her award as both a surprise and an honor, turning her attention away from herself to all educators and education administrators who worked through the unique learning challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have a system of wonderful administrators,” she said. “I feel blessed to be recognized. I share this award with all administrators.”
Judkins expressed appreciation to Interim Superintendent Sutton, Warren County Schools, staff members and parents for the award.
“I am thankful to be given the opportunity to do what I do in the place that I love,” she said. “I am not alone in this honor. I am thankful for my fellow administrators. We have worked together, especially during COVID.”
For Judkins, education is much more than a job.
“When you do what you love and what you feel God has called you to do, it is hard, but it doesn’t feel like work when it’s your passion,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.