As Warren County and other areas of the country continue to feel the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the local public school system will continue to allow students to follow a relaxed version of its dress code for the 2021-22 school year.
The Warren County Board of Education voted unanimously to continue the relaxed dress code during its June 22 work session/business meeting.
Warren County Schools will follow the same clothing guidelines that went into effect in March when students were granted the option to return to the classroom after months of virtual learning.
The dress code states that “students’ dress shall be appropriate at all times and shall not be disruptive to the school environment.”
Clothing “do’s” are as follows:
• Shows must be worn at all times on campus. Bedroom slippers or shower shoes are not appropriate.
• Fashion leggings may only be worn under jeans with rips.
• Ripped jeans may be worn; however, no skin above the knee shall be seen. Students are required to wearing clothing that covers skin under ripped jeans.
• Fashion shorts or gym shorts, skirts and dresses should be no shorter than two inches above the knee.
• All pants, jeans and slacks should be worn up on the waits. If the garment has belt holes, a belt should be worn.
Clothing “don’ts” include the following:
• Students may not wear tank tops with straps less than three inches in width, midriff tops or halters.
• Students will not wear biking-type pants or biking-type shorts, lounging pants or tops.
• No hats, headbands, headscarves or sunglasses are to be worn in the building and will be confiscated and kept until the end of the school year. This applies to males and females.
• Students may not wear clothing and accessories such as badges or pins with vulgar, profane, racially charged or suggestive words or pictures, or advertisements depicting illegal drugs, alcohol or tobacco, or their use.
Dr. Keedra Whitaker, acting superintendent, told the board that the school system originally developed the relaxed dress code so that families would not have the extra burden of buying uniform clothing during COVID-19.
Warren County Schools’ Chief Operations Officer Andre Stewart said in March that a number of parents had contacted him with concerns that they were unable to purchase new school uniform clothing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and their children had experienced significant growth spurts since North Carolina school closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic.
During last week’s meeting, board of education member Joyce Long said that the pandemic still affects whether parents are able to purchase new uniform clothing for their sons and daughters. She said that some parents may not be able to afford uniforms at this time, and others may not feel comfortable being in crowds.
“There are a lot of factors involved,” Long said.
She recommended that parents be given the opportunity “to do the best they can with their student’s dress” during the upcoming school year.
Stewart told the board that he heard from a number of parents who said they were grateful that they did not have to go shopping for clothes during the pandemic. He noted that teachers and principals told him that the more relaxed dress code meant they had one less thing to “police.”
Stewart indicated that there were few violations of the dress code during the 2020-21 school year.
“It appeared to have gone over well,” he said.
Several board members noted that parents may have school uniform clothing that still fits their children or may have gone shopping for uniforms in preparation for next year. The board clarified that the relaxed dress code does not prevent students from wearing uniforms if they wish.
Uniform dress code policy
As the board discussed the dress code for 2021-22, members indicated that they would like to reconsider Warren County Schools’ uniform dress code policy — whether it should be revised or eliminated.
The uniform dress code policy went into effect in the 2008-09 school year. Police regulations describe the basic uniform as pants, skirt or jumper with long-sleeved or short-sleeved shirt with a collar, including turtlenecks. The policy specifies the colors of shirts, pants, skirts and jumpers that are allowed. Other regulations outline the colors of shoes, belts and other accessories that may be worn.
Board Chairwoman Ebony Talley-Brame said that a number of parents have expressed concerns about uniforms, such as buying the clothing, and students have asked for the chance to wear their “own clothes.”
Board Vice Chairwoman Victoria Lehman said that she did not advocate keeping or revoking the uniform dress code policy, said that it took a long time to develop the policy, and it involved input from the community, parents and educators. She said that she did not want to overturn the policy without seeking public input.
Lehman asked the board to be clear about what it would like to do with the policy and why it is doing it. She said that the board should seek input from the public before making a decision.
Board member Jennifer Sims said that she has heard many comments from parents who don’t agree with the uniform dress code policy and from students who don’t want to wear uniforms.
“I am 150 percent in favor of not having uniforms,” she said. “The policy is no longer relevant.”
Talley-Brame said that it difficult for teachers to catch every violation of the policy; however, if they something, they face criticism from principals. She added that students have told her that their teachers spend a good amount of classroom time checking for violations of the policy.
“Students say teachers worry more about clothes than teaching us anything,” she added.
Talley-Brame told board members that she would prefer to see students wearing uniforms, but that hearing from the students changed her mind.
“I did not want to change the uniform. I like them looking professional,” she said. “But guess what? They can still look professional in their regular clothes.”
Whitaker expressed the hope that a compromise about the uniform dress code policy can be achieved. However, she said that Warren County Schools will seek input from the public in the form of surveys and information from other school districts before a decision is made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.