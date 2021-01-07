Vaughan Elementary School Speech Pathologist Vivian White-Jones has been honored by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction as an Extraordinarily Exceptional Educator for fall 2020.
Those who provide services in public school Exceptional Children’s Programs typically are honored during an annual Educator of Excellence celebration. However, because the annual Conference on Exceptional Children was not held, the NC Department of Public Instruction moved to a virtual recognition process. Additional virtual recognitions will come during the winter and spring.
According to the NC Department of Public Instruction, its Exceptional Children Division encouraged Exceptional Children Program directors and coordinators throughout the state to recognize Exceptional Children personnel within their districts as Extraordinarily Exceptional Educators. Personnel who could be considered included educators, related service personnel and special education support staff providing services to students with disabilities.
The NC Department of Public Instruction recognized several educators from each of the state’s eight regions. White-Jones was among six of her peers in the North Central Region who were honored.
White-Jones was nominated as an Extraordinarily Exceptional Educator by Warren County Schools’ Director of Exceptional Children’s Programs Shana Brown, and she was recognized by Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Young during the Warren County Board of Education’s December meeting.
White-Jones attended North Carolina Central University in Durham for undergraduate and graduate studies, majoring in English literature and communications disorders.
She has worked with Warren County Schools for 15 years and has served as a speech therapist for 18 years. Brown said that White-Jones not only works with students at Vaughan, but also serves as the school’s Exceptional Children’s Department chairwoman. In addition, White-Jones also assists students at the high school level.
Brown said that in addition to assisting students, White-Jones also works with new employees to help them understand their roles and responsibilities. Brown described White-Jones as a team player who is always willing to lend a helping hand.
“Vivian goes above and beyond to ensure that her students, as well as the other EC students at the school, receive the best services possible,” Brown said. “She has a really good rapport with all of her students and their parents. They trust her because they know that she is going to go the extra mile for their child.”
Vaughan Principal Renee Mizelle described Jones as a dedicated and conscientious speech teacher.
“Students enjoy attending speech class,” Mizelle said. “Mrs. Jones develops positive relationships with all students and parents. She is an avid supporter of the school and a valuable asset to our staff.”
