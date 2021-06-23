Some 40 citizens turned out last week for a question and answer session hosted by the full board of Warren County commissioners, which heard concerns on issues ranging from broadband and high impact land use to education, infrastructure and recreation.
Tare “T” Davis, board chairman, ran the session and fielded the majority of questions. He opened by noting a number of issues the board had accomplished on behalf of the citizens, including replacement of the floor and bleachers in the John Graham gym, adding basketball courts at the recreation complex, spending over $100,000 to repair the pool at the park in Soul City, helping the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe fund the building of a recreation center, infrastructure on Interstate 85 to aid in business recruitment, financial support of nonprofits, paid county internships for local high school students, a ranking of ninth in the state for funding the county school system, county employees being paid “more than ever,” $400,000 set aside in coronavirus relief funds for a community center, new housing being developed at Soul City, and two additional emergency medical services substations in the works, one in the Oine community and one at Lake Gaston.
“I understand some may want to come and criticize us, but it’s OK,” Davis said. “...it takes all of us, and that’s the reason we’re here.”
Joe Mann asked a question about broadband, and County Manager Vincent Jones explained that the $175,000 included in the coming fiscal year’s budget was not for a study, but to allow the county to leverage funds with other funds in order to implement what would be a multi-million-dollar project.
“When it comes to broadband, if there was something we could have done six years ago, we would have done it seven years ago,” Davis said.
Mann also questioned the county offering $3 million in incentives for an economic development project being called Project Y.E.P.
Davis said that local citizens need more jobs and that incentives were just part of the process with recruiting a business.
Jones said that the company the county is working with has required confidentiality until a decision has been made. He said the company would be investing over $80 million and would have to pay taxes to the county, and the county would be rebating some of the taxes because the long-term benefits would be worth it.
Charla Duncan, economic development director, noted that state law allows counties to offer incentives. She explained that the county would still be receiving new tax revenue from the company it is recruiting, but would be considering offering back to the company 60 percent annually for 10 years. Annual income on the jobs the company says it will bring is just under $30,000 up to $51,000, Duncan said.
Barbara Espinosa asked what direction the county was going in and said certain county issues still need attention. She also asked why certain items are added to the board’s meeting agendas at the last minute.
“I work for you. My vision is your vision,” Davis said, adding that each commissioner represents a district of the county.
With reference to Espinosa mentioning the county’s noise ordinance, Davis inferred that some people have a problem with noise, and some don’t.
The county manager and the clerk to the board addressed how and when agenda items are added, and invited the public to call with any questions.
In response to a question about the state of public education, Commissioner Bertadean Baker pointed out that running the school system is up to the board of education, not the county commissioners.
Deborrah Ferruccio asked if the county has a plan to address high impact land use, and if the board would appoint her or Ken Ferruccio to the county’s zoning board of adjustment.
Davis noted that there is still a federal lawsuit pending that Ferruccio filed against the county in relation to the noise ordinance and that a committee studying the ordinance would re-engage once the lawsuit plays out. He said the board of adjustment appointment was up to a majority vote by the commissioners.
Jereann King Johnson asked about development of alternative infrastructure in the way of walking and biking paths, especially in light of local health concerns with hypertension, diabetes and obesity.
Davis said that, in addition to a bike trail that the county had developed at Buck Spring Park at Lake Gaston, plans for future bike trails are included in the master recreation plan.
Other issues citizens addressed were the bridge on Powell’s Mill Road, said to be unsafe; status of the Civil War monument that was removed last year from Courthouse Square; and gentrification.
Baker asked for the public’s help in encouraging students to enroll in Vance-Granville Community College and earn a two-year degree, possibly a trade, which would help keep young people from leaving the county and would also help enrollment at the college.
In closing, Davis said the only difference between criticism and feedback is how you hear it.
He said the board had worked to offer the best quality of life for the citizens and that takes everyone.
“There’s no need for division in our county. If we continue to divide, that doesn’t lead to anything,” Davis said. “We’re working hard on your behalf to call Warren County home.”
