Veteran Boyd “Buzz” Wagner was recently presented a patriotic quilt by Jill Priestino on behalf of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 308, thanking him for his service and sacrifice to the country and his continuing service to the community. As a part-time resident, Wagner has volunteered many hours assisting local service organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, fundraising for the American Legion, and raising awareness for veterans. He has been a positive influence in the Littleton-Lake Gaston area.
