Warrenton resident Joel Bartholomew has been appointed as county Emergency Services director, effective Sept. 1, the Warren County Manager’s office announced.
The appointment was made at an annual salary of $70,000.
Bartholomew joins Warren County after 15 years of experience with the City of Henderson, including six years as battalion chief.
Warren County Commissioners Bertadean Baker and Walter Powell, who served on the interview panel along with county administrative staff, reflected on Bartholomew’s appointment.
“I am pleased that he will be joining us,” Baker said. “He’s from Warren County. He knows the people in the community, and with his experience and certifications, he will be a great addition for us.”
Powell, a longtime volunteer firefighter in Warren County, agreed.
‘I have known Mr. Bartholomew for years. He will be very good for our EMS Department,” Powell said. “He knows how to talk to the community, and if there is something he doesn’t know, he will work hard to make sure he learns whatever is needed of him.”
Bartholomew comes on board following the retirement of Dennis Paschall earlier this year after 44 years of service.
Additional promotions and appointments
• Longtime Emergency Medical Services Captain Christopher Pegram, who has more than 16 years of experience with the department, assumed the role of division chief on Aug. 16.
County Manager Vincent Jones expressed appreciation to Pegram and Captain Chris Tucker for serving in the interim roles of director and division chief, respectively. Jones also thanked EMS staff members, Pegram and Tucker for ensuring the health and safety of Warren County residents during the staffing transition.
• Warren County Public Utilities announced that Eric St. Sing, who has more than 17 years of experience with the county, will become Public Utilities director. He has earned all necessary certifications for his roles as director and operator responsible charge, including his final distribution certification in March.
St. Sing assumes the director’s role after the retirement of Macon Robertson in Dec. 2018 after 21 years of service.
• The county also announces the following promotions in Public Utilities: Claude “Scooter” Edwards from crew leader to superintendent, and Robert Abbott from unity technician to crew leader.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.