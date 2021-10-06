The Duke Energy Foundation awarded Warrenton nonprofit Working Landscapes a $25,000 as part of its efforts to help local businesses across North Carolina — from restaurants to retailers — adapt to the unprecedented challenges caused by the pandemic. The award was part of $750,000 in grants awarded in areas across the state.
The total represents a 50 percent increase over the $500,000 in funding announced in April due to the breadth and quality of the funding applications, the Foundation indicated. As a result, the Hometown Revitalization grant program will now support 30 communities throughout the state rather than the original 20 planned at the program’s inception.
The local grant was awarded through a partnership between Warren County and Working Landscape, which will serve as the administering nonprofit. In this role, Working Landscapes will establish a small-business support microgrant program to deploy the funding within the community. Microgrants may range from $500 to $2,500 per individual business. Other $25,000 grant awards were given to other communities throughout North Carolina through similar partnerships with administering nonprofits.
Carla Norwood, co-founder and executive director of Working Landscapes, said that the grant funding will help local small businesses.
“The pandemic has created a very challenging environment for small businesses in our rural, small town,” she said. “ Funds from the Duke Energy Hometown Revitalization Grant will help businesses as they recover and continue to serve our community.”
The Hometown Revitalization grant program was inspired by a successful collaboration between the Downtown Raleigh Alliance and Duke Energy that provided nearly 100 grants to downtown Raleigh storefronts. The grants allowed the establishments the opportunity to create outdoor seating and serving opportunities, develop e-commerce websites, repair window fronts and upgrade health and safety elements.
“After our success in supporting the Downtown Raleigh Alliance, which was the model for this program, we knew that a series of targeted grants could do wonders to help North Carolina businesses and storefronts recover,” said Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president. “We were astounded by the number and quality of the applications, so we decided to increase the foundation’s commitment and help even more downtown communities bounce back.”
