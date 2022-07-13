On March 11, Naci Altiner, longtime chef at George’s Family Restaurant in Oxford, opened George’s Warrenton Family Restaurant in the downtown area. That enabled local residents to enjoy their favorite George’s menu items without having to drive to Granville County or to the related restaurant in Henderson.
A native of Turkey, Altiner has lived in the United States for 21 years was the chef at the George’s restaurant in Oxford for 20 years. There, he found a mentor in restaurant owner “George” Akyar, whom Altiner describes as being more like a big brother or father.
Altiner’s strong connection with George’s restaurant began not too long after he arrived in the United States. He lived in New York for some time before moving to New Hampshire, where his uncle, a friend of Akyar, was living at the time. Altiner and his uncle moved to North Carolina to work at the George’s restaurant in Oxford.
That was in 2002, and Altiner has made a home in the Tar Heel state with his wife, Laura Murray.
One day last summer, his life would change once again. Altiner was on his lunch break at the George’s in Oxford when he was asked if he wanted to open his own business. Altiner replied, “if I find the right spot.”
That led to local real estate conversations and, as he put it, “Here I am.” Altiner originally was going to give his Warrenton restaurant another name, but word was getting around in the local community that a George’s restaurant would be opening here.
Akyar gave the OK for the Warrenton restaurant to carry the name of George’s and offer its menu items, George’s Warrenton Family Restaurant opened on March 11.
Customers will find a range of popular George’s menu items, including spinach pie, ribeyes, salmon and shrimp, burgers, salads and more. Altiner is proud of the restaurant’s homemade selections, right down to the sauces and salad dressings, and the menu that promises to offer something for everyone.
Local favorites include the Reuben, Philly Cheesesteak, pizza, calzones, Chicken Alfredo, wings, seafood, beef liver, and especially the burgers.
In addition to the food menu, the Warrenton George’s also offers full bar service.
A banquet room is available for private parties and other special events, and George’s offers catering service. Reservations for the banquet room and catering requests should be made at least a week in advance.
Altiner has found a new small town business home in Warrenton and is excited to be part of the community. He and his wife enjoy supporting local businesspeople, many of whom dine at George’s. Altiner described the residents of the local community as friendly and welcoming.
“I like being in Warrenton,” he said. “I really appreciate the people supporting us.”
George’s Warrenton Family Restaurant, located at 111 N. Bragg St., Warrenton, in open from 11 a.m.-9 pm. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Fridays, noon-10 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, call 252-879-0136 or visit social media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.