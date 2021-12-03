As we move from Thanksgiving toward Christmas, many people look forward to gatherings and celebrations with family and friends.
To prepare for the busy season and winter ahead, the Warren County Health Department encourages local residents to take advantage of flu and COVID-19 vaccinations and to take common sense precautions to ensure that you and your loved ones remain healthy.
The flu vaccine
Many news reports this year have focused on developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine, especially since the federal food and Drug Administration authorized the Phizer-BioNTech vaccine for children as young as 5 years old.
However, health officials across the country urge people not to forget the other virus that typically shows up this time of year — the flu. Warren County Health Director Dr. Margaret Brake and Health Department Director of Nursing Wenona Mills, said that flu season usually begins in October, but can run as late as May.
A number of local youth and adults have taken advantage of health department flu vaccine clinics. According to its records, Warren County Health Department gave 190 flu vaccinations from October until the Thanksgiving holiday.
Brake and Mills described the flu shot as an important means of protection, especially for children, adults with underlying health conditions, pregnant women and seniors age 65 and older.
Warren County Health Department offers a flu vaccine clinic on Fridays. To make an appointment, call 252-257-1185. Local residents may also check with their healthcare provider or pharmacy about the availability of flu vaccines.
COVID-19 vaccines
Brake and Mills said that the same groups of people who are at highest risk for complications from the flu are also at highest risk for COVID-19, but encouraged all eligible people to obtain vaccines.
The health department indicated that people do not have to wait to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine after receiving their flu vaccine. Because both can be given during the same appointment, Brake and Mills encourage unvaccinated local residents to take advantage of this opportunity to receive protection against both viruses.
Warren County Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Tuesdays and Fridays and other opportunities to receive the vaccine during community events. To make an appointment, call 252-257-1185.
The health department offers the two-dose Moderna vaccine and single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for adults age 18 and older.
Brake and Mills indicated that the health department, along with H.O.P.E. Regional Medical Center, offer the Pfizer vaccination for children ages 5-11. During a recent week, 21 young children received vaccines.
The health department noted that Food and Drug Administration’s approval of COVID-19 booster vaccines for adults age 18 and older offers an additional means of protection. Adults should wait at least six months after completing a two-dose vaccine series and at least two months after receiving a single dose vaccine.
Precautions to stay healthy
Brake and Mills urge Warren County residents to take extra precautions against COVID-19 this time of year since trends indicate that case numbers increase after the holidays and during cold and flu season.
They recommend the following precautions:
• Keep gatherings small and outside if possible
• Wear a mask in indoor public places
• Continue to follow the three W’s: wear a mask/face covering, wait six feet apart to social distance from others and wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer. The health department also urges local residents to stay home if they are not feeling well, ask guests not to come to your house or family gathering if they are sick or even have mild symptoms, and to sanitize high touch areas such as countertops and door knobs.
• Follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for traveling.
