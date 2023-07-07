The Norlina Volunteer Fire Department will host a Food Truck and Career Trades Rodeo from noon until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. Registration is underway for the event, which will be held on Hyco Street in downtown Norlina.
In addition to a variety of food trucks, the event will include representatives of various trades who will be able to discuss careers and job opportunities with the community.
Food truck owners and trade representatives may contact Public Education and Relations Captain DK Trotman at Norlinafire231@gmail.com. A registration form is available on the Norlina Fire Department Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.