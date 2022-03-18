Emergency personnel respond to the scene of an accident Thursday afternoon at around 3:45 p.m. when a van overturned at the intersection of State Road 1001 and Manson-Axtell Road. The driver had to be freed from the vehicle and was transported by Warren County Emergency Medical Services to an area hospital for treatment. Responding to the call were Soul City, Afton-Elberon and Warrenton Rural volunteer fire departments, Warren County EMS, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Highway Patrol.
