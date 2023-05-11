Day of Prayer.jpg

LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

The Warren County community observes the National Day of Prayer on May 4 as Warren Ministries United conducts a prayer service on Courthouse Square in Warrenton. The national theme was “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much.” Event pamphlets encouraged those who attended to reflect on aspects of regular life— the family, church, business and workplace, education, military, government, and arts, media and entertainment. Ministers representing a number of local churches read passages of the Bible relating to these topics and offered prayers for the local community, the state and the nation. Local pastors and other ministers who participated included Mark Wethington, Mark Jones, King Perry, Jr., Ray Gooch, Bill Kearney, Candice White, Philip Sharp and Carson Jones, Jr.