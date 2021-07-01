Warrenton, NC (27589)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 77F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.