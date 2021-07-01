oath of office.jpg

LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

Interim Superintendent of Warren County Schools Keith Sutton, center, takes the oath of office during a Thursday morning ceremony at the school system's Central Office in Warrenton. Administering the oath of office is District Court Judge Ben Hunter. Pictured, from the left, are board of education member Linda Byrd, School System Chief Academic Officer Chelsa Jennings, board member Joyce Long, Board Vice Chairwoman Victoria Lehman, Sutton, Board Chairwoman Ebony Talley-Brame, Hunter and board member Jennifer Sims.