Several Warren County residents earned high honors at the recent 4-H District Presentations. A total of Seven Warren County 4-H members participated. Gold winners were Stanley Jones, Jackson Williams, and Morgan Andrews. Silver winners were Jonathan Andrews and Katelyn Andrews. Other participants were Danielle Andrews and Olivia Andrews. Gold and silver winners advance to state-level competition. Pictured, from the left, are Jackson Williams, Morgan Andrews, Olivia Andrews, Danielle Andrews, Katelyn Andrews and Jonathan Andrews. Not pictured: Stanley Jones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.