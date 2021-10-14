The Vance/Warren Master Gardener volunteers invite the public to join the upcoming Garden Chats. The first session will be held on Oct. 21 at 2 p.m., with subsequent sessions scheduled throughout the winter and early spring.
The theme for this interactive online lecture series is “Fall & Winter: The Most Important Gardening Season.” The gardening tasks of the fall and winter seasons set the stage for a beautiful and productive garden over the following spring and summer, and this educational series will provide step-by-step guidance to achieve success.
Topics include Trees & Shrubs for Birds and Pollinators, Fall Garden Chores, Vegetable Garden Season Extension, Pruning and more. All sessions will use the Zoom video conferencing platform, a free download for computers, smartphones and tablets.
This is a free series, but registration is required. Sign up for all sessions, or choose specific topics of interest. For more information and to register, visit http://go.ncsu.edu/mgchat. Details are also available by emailing paul_mckenzie@ncsu.edu or calling 252-438-8188 or 252-257-3640.
