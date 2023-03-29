Husband and wife team Demetrius Hunter and LaTonya Andrews-Hunter are bringing what they refer to as “a legacy of family and food” to the community through Peanut & Zelb’s Produce Market, located at 137 Hyco St., Norlina.
The idea for the combination grocery store, smoothie and juice bar developed as a way to address needs that impact both rural areas and urban communities: lack of access to fresh, locally grown and raised foods, and challenges that farmers, especially minority farmers, face in finding markets for their products.
As they work to address these needs, Demetrius and LaTonya are carrying on the example and legacy of the Hunter and Andrews families.
The Hunter family comes from Johnston and Wake counties, and Demetrius is a Raleigh native. His father, Zelb Hunter, an agrigator, brought produce to Johnston and Wake counties by mule and cart. As Demetrius worked with his father, he observed challenges that communities face related to access to fresh, locally grown foods.
“His father, Zelb Hunter, passed the baton of food access to Demetrius, especially seniors and others who lack access to transportation,” LaTonya said.
She is a Warren County native, the Andrews family comes from Norlina, where they maintained a family farm. LaTonya’s mother, Carolyn “Peanut” Andrews was an educator and community advocate. After Demetrius and Latonya married, they moved to Warren County, where they own the Andrews family farm.
One might not think that predominantly rural Warren County would have something in common with Wake County. However, Demetrius and LaTonya would say that communities in both areas face challenges related to food access, especially lack of transportation. They opened The Black Farmers Hub in southeast Raleigh as a way to bring fresh, locally grown and raised food to community residents and to build partnerships with area farmers who may face challenges in developing markets for their products.
After moving to Warren County, Demetrius and LaTonya saw that residents of their new community faced many of the same challenges. They began a farm stand at their Norlina farm, but realized that greater community access was needed.
That — and their family heritage — formed the inspiration for Peanut & Zelb’s Produce Market on Norlina’s Hyco Street, next to Norlina Town Hall.
The backbone of the market centers around fresh, nutritious produce and meats. In addition, Demetrius and LaTonya envision the market as offering a blend of staple foods and specialty items. Along with the produce, meats, cheeses and eggs, there will be other items such as sea moss and elderberry.
In addition, the market will offer a café area where customers can sit and relax with family and friends. A selection of cold, pressed juices will be available, along with coffees and teas.
Peanut & Zelb’s Produce Market will feature products grown and raised by area farmers. Current partnerships include farms in Warren, Halifax and Granville counties.
The community had the opportunity to preview the variety of products that will be available at the market during a soft opening on Saturday. The selection included collard greens, mustard greens, potatoes, onion, sweet potatoes, cabbage, meats, local honey, breads, Gullah grits, dry goods, very vegan cheesecake, Sweet Delights baked goods, and Nature’s 360 spiced apple ciders, Muscadine and Scuppernong juice drinks.
In the future, Demetrius and LaTonya hope to offer community events to help people learn more about the products offered, tastings, and programs by nutritionists who will demonstrate how to prepare nutritious meals using the products. In addition, the couple hopes to offer an event focusing on black farmers in the community who face challenges in developing markets for their products, such as funding, technology or bringing their items to market.
The community will have to wait just a little longer for Peanut & Zelb’s Produce Market to open with his regular hours of operation. A grand opening is planned for April 8 from 1-3 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony around 1 p.m. For more information, visit Peanut & Zelb’s Produce Market’s Facebook page.
