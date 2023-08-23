During its Aug. 16 meeting, the Warren County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an updated contract for paid part-time firefighters to reflect a $140,000 increase in funding allocated for that purpose in the 2023-24 budget. The increase brings the total allocation for paid firefighters this year to $300,000 and includes an increase in hourly wages for paid firefighters from $13 to $16.
The need for more paid firefighters to assist the volunteer fire departments in Warren County was among the major topics of discussion during the budget process earlier this year.
In the spring, the Warren County Fire Commission told county commissioners that having a paid part-time firefighter at each local volunteer fire department is critical for providing immediate response to calls on weekdays when the majority of volunteer firefighters are at work. Volunteers would take over on the evenings and on weekends.
The Commission estimated that $465,920 would need to be allocated to fund a paid part-time firefighter’s position at each of the 14 volunteer fire departments in Warren County.
The county has been working to phase in part-time paid firefighters for local departments. Prior to the adoption of the current budget, county funding covered six part-time paid positions, enabling six volunteer departments to have one paid firefighter on duty on weekdays during the hours when the volunteers are at work.
The $300,000 allocated in this year’s budget increases the number of fire departments with one paid position from six to nine.
“Thank you for your support with the addition of three paid firefighters,” Joey Andrews, president of the Warren County Firemen’s Association and chief of the Afton-Elberon Volunteer Fire Department, told commissioners during the public comments portion of last week’s meeting.
He requested that the county add a paid firefighter’s position to the remaining five volunteer fire departments in the county, but he also repeated his thanks for county support.
Information from County Emergency Services Director/Fire Marshal Joel Bartholomew that was included in the agenda packet for last week’s meeting indicates that the $300,000 allocated for paid firefighter positions will be equally distributed between nine fire departments. The initial amount that will be provided to each of those departments is $2,774.
