Dr. Jonathan Silver, a 2001 graduate of Warren County High School, has been promoted to associate principal scientist at AstraZeneca.
He received his bachelor’s degree in Biology with honors from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2005 and PhD in Immunology from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in 2011.
Silver completed his postdoctoral work at Medimmune, a biotech community outside Washington, D.C., and has been a full-time scientist at AstraZeneca for seven years. He has primarily focused on understanding the frequent infections that occur in patients with chronic lung diseases like asthma and COPD.
In announcing his promotion, Silver’s colleagues noted his enthusiasm for science and leading pre-clinical drug programs.
He is the son of Joyce and Chester Silver of Warrenton; and the grandson of the late Rutha and Conrey Silver, and Otis and Flora Silver.
