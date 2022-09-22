Arrest reports
• Angela Maria Ray, 46, of Church Street, Warrenton, was arrested on Sept. 12 and charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and resist public officer. She was confined in the Warren County Detention Center under $5,000 secured bond and made an initial court appearance on Sept. 13
• Len Bailey, 54, of Warren Street, Warrenton, was arrested on Sept. 7 and charged with driving under the influence, driving while license revoked (impaired revocation) and driving without two headlamps. He was confined in the WCDC under $3,000 secured bond and is scheduled to make a Sept. 27 court appearance.
• Rashad Monte Carter, 32, of Fishing Creek Road, Enfield, was arrested on Sept. 8 and charged with felony breaking and entering. He was confined in the WCDC under $50,000 secured bond and made an initial court appearance on Sept. 14.
• Anthony Wilson, 25, of Ferguson Drive, Warrenton, was arrested on Sept. 7 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined in the WCDC with no bond and awaits a Sept. 27 court appearance.
Incident reports
• On Sept. 3, Yvette Smith of Ferguson Drive, Warrenton, reported a shooting into an occupied dwelling.
• On Aug. 31, Shanna Renee Jiggetts of Highway 1, Norlina, reported theft of a safe from a motor vehicle. Items reported stolen include jewelry valued at $600, firearms valued at $1,500 and safe valued at $250.
• On Sept. 1, George Stokes of Fry Pan Lane, Warrenton, reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Damage to farm equipment was estimated at $1,000.
• On Sept. 3, Shawon Perry reported an assault with a deadly weapon-serious injury at a Ferguson Drive, Warrenton, address.
• On Sept. 3, Brandon James Ellis of Faulkner Town Road, Henderson, reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Damage to automobiles/windshield was estimated at $400.
• On Sept. 3, Dale Evans of Gholson Drive, Henderson, reported an aggravated assault at a Limer Lane, Warrenton address.
• On Sept. 5, Christopher Edward Byrd of Pinehurst Park Drive, Charlotte, reported a hit and run (leave scene with property damage) at an Eaton Ferry Road, Littleton, address. The vehicle was reported to be struck on the front passenger side.
• On Sept. 5, Tara Kennerly-Moss reported a hit and run (leave scene with property damage) at a Highway 1 south, Norlina, address. The vehicle was reported to be struck on the driver’s side rear bumper.
• On Sept. 4, Marget Seward of Lillian Street, Norlina, reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property, burglary/breaking and entering, and assault by pointing a gun.
• On Sept. 8, Adrianne Daniel of Highway 43, Macon, reported a burglary/breaking and entering. According to the report, the front door was kicked in, and there was an attempt to take a 70-inch television.
• On Sept. 6, Harrey Badgett of Bethony School Road, Franklin, Va., reported theft from a motor vehicle at a parking lot/drop lot/garage on Fleming Dairy Road, Littleton. Identity documents were reported taken.
• On Sept. 7, Jamal Burchette of No Bottom Road, Warrenton, reported larceny of a firearm. A handgun valued at $400 was reported taken.
• On Sept. 9, Jessica Salmon of Epworth Road, Littleton, reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property at Lucky’s on Highway 1 north, Norlina. The door handle of an automobile was reported broken.
• On Sept. 9, Montressa Hargrove of Turner Circile, Norlina, reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Damage to automobiles was estimated at $1,000.
• On Sept. 8, Ihsan Abdin of Turner Circle, Norlina, reported an assault with a deadly weapon and assault by pointing a gun.
