The Lake Gaston Association has invited representatives from the sheriff’s offices from the five counties surrounding Lake Gaston to speak at the next membership meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
The meeting will be held at the Lake Gaston Baptist Church, 2378 Eaton Ferry Rd., Littleton, starting at 9:30 a.m. The sheriffs will address current law enforcement issues in their county and will provide some insights into their current programs.
Past sheriff’s updates have been well attended by Lake Gaston residents and businesses. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and learn more about law enforcement issues in the Lake Gaston area. This forum is open to the public, and membership in the Lake Gaston Association is not required.
The Lake Gaston Association is a nonprofit 501(c)(4) organization whose purpose is to further the long-range good and general welfare of the property owners of the Lake Gaston area. For more information about the Lake Gaston Association and its current activities, visit the website https://LGAncva.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.