Aria Bella-Lee Bullock, 5, was the winner of the 2020 Heritage Quilters Christmas raffle quilt, “A Gift to You."
An outcome of a collective project by the Heritage Quilters, the quilt featured 12 colorful blocks, set on point and alternated with metallic star fabric blocks.
Aria is the daughter of Benjamin C. Bullock and Khalila Cooper of Durham, and the granddaughter of Armetha Davis of Oxford, and Darnell K. and Margaret W. Bullock of Warrenton.
When asked what she thought about winning the quilt, Aria replied, “It is pretty, and I love it!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.