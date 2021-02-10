Television station WRAL recognized Warren County Middle School Academically or Intellectually Gifted teacher Katherine (Kate) Hightower as its Tar Heel Teacher of the Week in a segment that aired on Feb. 3.
Now in her third year with Warren County Schools, Hightower also provides AIG services for middle grades students at Northside K-8 School.
She entered the field of education from a nine-year social work career in Wake and Durham counties that included work with the American Red Cross and the Durham Housing Authority. Hightower loved helping people, whether it was assisting families and HIV positive men in finding housing or working with youth. She especially enjoyed teaching young teens about babysitting and holding weekend retreats to instruct HIV prevention to teens.
Hightower’s career took a different turn when she and husband Paul McKenzie moved to a farm on the Warren/Vance County line about 19 years ago. She enjoyed the teaching aspect of being a social worker so much that she was thrilled to find a school not far from the farm.
Hightower thought that becoming a school teacher would be a dream come true. However, she admits that her expectations were a little unrealistic.
“I thought, as a young person, that teaching was all fun and games,” Hightower said.
She imagined that teachers had summers off, received an extended Christmas break and didn’t have to work when it snowed.
Hightower received a dose of reality after becoming a second-grade teacher in Vance County.
“It was like God was looking down and saying ‘ha-ha,’” she said.
The first year was especially rough. Because Hightower was entering the field of education from a different career, she had to complete the coursework that would allow her to teach. That meant that she had to take classes for hours at night after a full day of teaching. Hightower also had to take the PRAXIS teaching exam.
“I had a wonderful mentor who said that you just survive the first year. Don’t quit,” she said.
Hightower not only survived her first year of teaching, but spent a total of 14 years teaching second-grade in Vance County. After earning her AIG certification, she applied to Warren and Franklin County Schools, among others.
Hightower accepted a position teaching AIG students in kindergarten through fifth grade in Franklin County. She loved being an AIG teacher there, but after only one year, funding was cut.
Hightower returned to teaching second grade for some time before Warren County Schools contacted her for an interview, and she began working with the local school system.
“I have worked with some of the most outstanding administrators at Warren County Middle School over the past three years,” she said. “Looking back over my career, I have been very lucky to work with a lot of hard-working, dedicated and caring people.”
As a teacher, Hightower focuses on showing her students that they are loved, cared for and valued as people. She wants them to know that what they think and how they feel are important.
Hightower spends most of her time teaching advanced language arts classes at WCMS. Her goal is to challenge her students to take a more in-depth look at what they are reading in order to focus on critical analysis of the works and deeper analysis of sources.
“I want to inspire my students to be lifelong readers and learners,” Hightower said.
As remote learning continues due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, teachers are faced with new challenges in keeping their students focused on class — social media, texting with friends, and the temptation to take a nap instead of logging in to class.
Hightower enjoys taking time as students log in to talk with them about their weekend and ask how they are doing in order to maintain a personal connection with them. Students are also encouraged to become part of classroom discussions. Hightower also loves to utilize technological resources in her classes, and credits her fellow teachers for helping her learn what is available to local educators.
As a teacher, she treasures the relationships she has built with students over the years. Her first students, now in their twenties, continue to stay in touch.
A parent of a current student recommended Hightower for recognition as a Tar Heel Teacher of the Week.
“It meant so much having a parent recognize my work,” she said.
Hightower appreciates the support and friendship of her fellow teachers and administrators, as well as the support from her husband and family as she has strived to make a difference in the lives of her students.
WCMS Principal Dr. Dennis Carrington is grateful for Hightower’s dedication to her students.
“She is an energetic, innovative part of the team,” he said. “Her students, her parents and her colleagues love her.”
Carrington said that Hightower brings an innovative approach to teaching during this time of remote learning by incorporating technology and real-world examples. He also praised her collaboration with fellow teachers, allowing them to glean ideas from each other. Carrington said that Hightower’s students would never think of skipping her classes.
“Her students look forward to signing on to her classes,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.