The Warren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested Marcus “MJ” Townes, Jr., 28, in connection with a January shooting in the area of Lynch Street and Warren Plains Road north of Warrenton.
Townes was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and felony discharge weapon in an occupied vehicle.
Sheriff Johnny Williams previously reported that the shooting occurred shortly after 10 p.m. on Jan. 9. The victim was identified as a Shaquanda Harris, who was transported by medical helicopter to Duke University Hospital in Durham.
Townes was arrested at the Vance County Sheriff’s Office and was confined in the Vance County Detention Center under a bond of $150,000. He is scheduled to appear in court this week.
