Full Gospel Faith Ministries in Warrenton will open its God’s Blessing Closet on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m.-noon.
Clothing for infants, children, adults (men and women), along with other items, will be available. Items will be free of charge to the public.
Those who are planning to attend are asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Full Gospel Faith Ministries is located at 104 College St., Warrenton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.